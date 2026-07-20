THEY NEED GUNS: How Important Are Gun Rights? Ask an Average Iranian Citizen These Days. “The numbers of Iranian citizens murdered by Iran’s rulers are still being counted, but President Trump identified the central truth that courage alone cannot overcome a government willing to use overwhelming force against a defenseless population.”
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