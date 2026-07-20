HE UNDERSTOOD:
Lee Kuan Yew on the Communist threat to Singapore. Sit your ass down and listen to this. pic.twitter.com/HFfB8ctgkH
— Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 18, 2026
HE UNDERSTOOD:
Lee Kuan Yew on the Communist threat to Singapore. Sit your ass down and listen to this. pic.twitter.com/HFfB8ctgkH
— Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 18, 2026
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