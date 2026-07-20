TO BE FAIR, THE STROKE VICTIM WORKED HARD AT GETTING BETTER:
In which the trust fund baby cosplaying as mayor of New York is schooled by a stroke victim.
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 20, 2026
TO BE FAIR, THE STROKE VICTIM WORKED HARD AT GETTING BETTER:
In which the trust fund baby cosplaying as mayor of New York is schooled by a stroke victim.
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 20, 2026
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