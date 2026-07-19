MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN: Going Viral: Blue Haired Trans Student Loses It, Attacks Cops When Officer Misgenders Him – Gets Tased and Arrested (Video).

Police body camera footage from the University of Central Florida last year is blowing up on the internet due to the absurdity police had to deal with from a so-called transgender student.

The now viral incident occurred in February 2025 but has resurfaced.

An officer, seen in the video below, walks into a campus building, where he encounters a blue-haired student, who has been identified as 27-year-old Jarrett Vick. “Why do you let those kids get away with this? They are not supposed to be here,” Vick screams at the officer, sparking the incident.

The cop, who said he was on campus for a stolen vehicle investigation, then threatened to put him in cuffs and take him to a Baker Act facility for psychiatric hold, and Vick said, “f*cking try it.”

The officer then called for backup to deal with the unhinged student, and upon saying over the radio, “he’s having a breakdown,” things escalated with Vick screaming, “She! She! Just say the right pronouns!”