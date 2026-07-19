COMMUNISM HASN’T BEEN DONE RIGHT. (Yeah, That’s The Ticket.)

What is most encouraging about the near-guaranteed success of the upcoming implementation of communism/socialism, i.e., it being done right? The cast of characters:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14): Armed with an overpriced Boston University international relations degree, her pre-political résumé boils down to slinging cocktails and a pathetic home-based children’s book startup that died instantly.

Rashida Tlaib (MI-12): Textbook career grifter who leveraged her law degree into instant taxpayer-funded state gigs and cozy progressive nonprofit sinecures.

Ilhan Omar (MN-05): Glided from a political science degree straight into municipal nutrition busywork and policy aide handouts—a lifelong parasite on government institutions. Though, to her credit, she prepped for her Feeding Our Future fraud by having a background in nutrition.

Ayanna Pressley (MA-07): Dropped out of college to latch onto congressional staff gigs and city council, scoring a flawless lifetime on the government teat with zero private-sector contamination.

Greg Casar (TX-35): Vaulted from elite campus activism into a decade of cushy municipal/federal paychecks, utterly unburdened by anything resembling private-sector reality.

Summer Lee (PA-12): Weaponized her law degree exclusively for pro-protest organizing and activist directing before sliding into legislative luxury.