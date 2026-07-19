IRAN READY TO PARTY LIKE IT’S 1990?
Kuwait huh https://t.co/LdiGlwcLju pic.twitter.com/NRPsZ1tx7s
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 19, 2026
Well, okay, but I hope Trump considers what defending Kuwait could do to his reelection bid in 2028.
IRAN READY TO PARTY LIKE IT’S 1990?
Kuwait huh https://t.co/LdiGlwcLju pic.twitter.com/NRPsZ1tx7s
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 19, 2026
Well, okay, but I hope Trump considers what defending Kuwait could do to his reelection bid in 2028.
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