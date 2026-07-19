IT’S ALMOST AS THOUGH THE FOUNDERS KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING:
Great argument for the electoral college. Thanks, Norm! https://t.co/92zB31t9Yj
— Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) July 19, 2026
IT’S ALMOST AS THOUGH THE FOUNDERS KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING:
Great argument for the electoral college. Thanks, Norm! https://t.co/92zB31t9Yj
— Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) July 19, 2026
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