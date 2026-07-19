SECOND- AND THIRD-ORDER BENEFITS:
Nice side benefit of self driving cars: trial lawyers are defunded and we can have more peace and better billboards. https://t.co/178mHBxofZ
— Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) July 19, 2026
SECOND- AND THIRD-ORDER BENEFITS:
Nice side benefit of self driving cars: trial lawyers are defunded and we can have more peace and better billboards. https://t.co/178mHBxofZ
— Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) July 19, 2026
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