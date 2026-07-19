ELECTION INTEGRITY: RNC Opens New Front in Election Integrity Battle Over ‘Never Residents’ Voting in 6 States.

The RNC has sued battleground states Arizona and Nevada; blue states such as Colorado, New Jersey, and Virginia; and the red state of Nebraska over laws allowing non-residents to vote. These cases are narrowly focused on closing state loopholes that allow people who never lived in a state to vote by absentee ballot.

“If you’ve never lived in a state, you shouldn’t be voting in its elections,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told the Daily Signal in a statement.

“The RNC already put a stop to this unconstitutional loophole in North Carolina, and we’re taking Nebraska, Colorado, Nevada, and New Jersey to court to do the same,” he said. “We’ll keep fighting to ensure elections are only decided by legal residents.”

The Federal Voting Assistance Program lists 38 states that allow some form of voting by residents who never lived in a state. Typically, the states allow an American residing abroad with parents living in that state to vote by absentee ballot.