ELECTION INTEGRITY: RNC Opens New Front in Election Integrity Battle Over ‘Never Residents’ Voting in 6 States.
The RNC has sued battleground states Arizona and Nevada; blue states such as Colorado, New Jersey, and Virginia; and the red state of Nebraska over laws allowing non-residents to vote. These cases are narrowly focused on closing state loopholes that allow people who never lived in a state to vote by absentee ballot.
“If you’ve never lived in a state, you shouldn’t be voting in its elections,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told the Daily Signal in a statement.
“The RNC already put a stop to this unconstitutional loophole in North Carolina, and we’re taking Nebraska, Colorado, Nevada, and New Jersey to court to do the same,” he said. “We’ll keep fighting to ensure elections are only decided by legal residents.”
The Federal Voting Assistance Program lists 38 states that allow some form of voting by residents who never lived in a state. Typically, the states allow an American residing abroad with parents living in that state to vote by absentee ballot.
Colorado might be the worst offender, courtesy of Secretary of State Jena Griswold: RNC Sues Colorado Secretary of State for Unlawfully Allowing Non-Residents to Vote.
This is from June:
The lawsuit challenges a Colorado law and election policy that allow certain people who have never lived in Colorado – and in some cases have never lived in the United States – to vote in Colorado elections.
Colorado’s Constitution is clear: voting is reserved for Colorado residents.
Griswold’s policy allows people to vote based solely on the past residency of a parent, guardian, or spouse, despite never having lived in Colorado themselves.
The lawsuit seeks to strike down Colorado’s unconstitutional “never-resident voter” law and stop its enforcement.
The lawsuit also seeks the removal of ineligible never-resident voters from Colorado’s voter rolls.
Stay tuned.