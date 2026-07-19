WELL, GOOD: ICE Officers to Wear Body Cameras During Vehicle Stops, Border Czar Says.

“They exonerate more ​law enforcement than they convict, and I want officers to wear body cameras because I want the American people to see what the officers saw when ⁠they took that action,” Homan said on the “Fox & Friends Weekend” program.

Homan’s comments come after federal immigration ​agents fatally shot two men six days apart during traffic stops in Texas and Maine earlier this ⁠month. There is no body-camera footage from ICE agents involved in those incidents.

In a separate interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” show, Homan said money for the cameras was held up during the partial government shutdown earlier this year.

“The cameras ‌have been purchased right now,” Homan said. “They’re training the trainer in deploying the ​cameras nationwide.”