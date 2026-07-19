I DON’T KNOW, I CAN IMAGINE QUITE A BIT: Fraud: More Than We Can Imagine?

The U.S. government spends more than $900 billion annually on Medicaid. How much of that money is stolen by criminals? HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. pegs the theft total at $100 billion.

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The theft is incredibly brazen. And I suspect Kennedy’s $100 billion estimate may be low. In Minnesota, the authorities have estimated that at least one-half of the total spending on 14 Medicaid programs went to fraud. While our state government is uniquely incompetent, it may well be that other states approach those numbers. The fraud is probably less with regard to bills from doctors, clinics and hospitals, but there too, it is substantial, usually in the form of upcoding.

That’s from John Hinderaker, who wonders “whether a central purpose of our government is to fund crime.”

Just going by the numbers? Yes.