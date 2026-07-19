BABYLON BERLIN, THE NEXT GENERATION: Transgender neo-Nazi assigned to women’s prison, despite wearing a mustache and being biologically male.

“A neo-Nazi who claims to be transgender has been sent to a women’s prison in Germany despite being suspected of mocking gender self-identification laws,” reports The Telegraph. It is Sven Liebich, a biological male who still has a mustache:

Marla-Svenja Liebich – who was born a man and named “Sven” before registering as a woman – was extradited on Wednesday from the Czech Republic to a prison in Chemnitz, Saxony.

The German far-Right provocateur, who has been photographed at rallies in a Nazi-style uniform, disappeared last August.

He had failed to attend a different women’s prison to serve a one-and-a-half-year jail sentence imposed in 2023…

The following year, while appealing against the sentence, the 55-year-old registered as a woman, exploiting a reform that made it easier to change legal gender.

His “transition” was widely seen as intended to mock the self-determination act…The reforms introduced by [Germany’s] centrist coalition simplified the process of changing a person’s name and gender on official documents.

Liebich, who now appears in public wearing women’s clothing and a moustache, claimed the gender change and request to serve the sentence in a female prison were in order to avoid “discrimination” from male inmates.