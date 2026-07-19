THIS ONE GOT LOST IN THE WEEKEND SHUFFLE: U.S. Marines Board Wen Yao Tanker as Washington Steps Up Maritime Pressure on Iran. “According to CENTCOM, American forces have now redirected three commercial vessels attempting to breach the blockade, disabled one vessel that failed to comply with U.S. instructions, and boarded the M/T Wen Yao to verify full compliance with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade against Iran. CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain open to international navigation, except for vessels attempting to violate what it described as America’s ‘steel wall blockade.’ The announcement signals that Washington is pursuing a selective maritime enforcement campaign focused on vessels suspected of violating blockade measures rather than restricting legitimate international commerce.”

No word on what became of Wen Yao after the boarding.