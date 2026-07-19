SUICIDAL EMPATHY:
If you ever wonder why migrant rapists get slaps on the wrist while white people go to jail in Europe –
It's because the majority of their judges are female. https://t.co/7xZS7PQRn5
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 18, 2026
SUICIDAL EMPATHY:
If you ever wonder why migrant rapists get slaps on the wrist while white people go to jail in Europe –
It's because the majority of their judges are female. https://t.co/7xZS7PQRn5
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 18, 2026
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