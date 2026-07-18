57 YEARS AGO TODAY:

A US senator killed a 28 year old woman, left her to drown, spent zero days in jail, and then served 40 more years in the Senate. 57 years ago tonight. Almost nobody remembers her name. 57 years ago tonight, July 18 1969, on a tiny island called Chappaquiddick that most… pic.twitter.com/2zRi3Hdjxt — Echoes of War (@EchoesofWarYT) July 18, 2026

Obligatory: “If she had lived, Mary Jo Kopechne would be 62 years old. Through his tireless work as a legislator, Edward Kennedy would have brought comfort to her in her old age.”

—Charles Pierce, the Boston Globe, January 5, 2003.