HORSESHOE THEORY:
Not much has changed. pic.twitter.com/3TOI1Gls8d https://t.co/SlpZQfZ61S
— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 18, 2026
And why not? The biggest difference between International and National Socialism? Better tailoring:
The Nazi economy was socialism in a better-tailored uniform. Strip away the parades and you find exactly what Mises diagnosed in 1940 as Zwangswirtschaft: private ownership on paper, total state control in practice. You held the title to your factory. Göring's ministries told you… pic.twitter.com/CKIeAGeTdU
— Handre (@Handre) July 18, 2026