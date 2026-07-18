CHICKS DIG BAD BOYS: Why Hot Girls Are Obsessed With Richard Nixon. “The Richard Nixon trend happening right now across social media platforms is a way to show you’re standing up to the status quo, that you’re not content with the mainstream media narratives. For years, people were taught to believe that Nixon was a ‘bad’ President because of how the media attacked him. But in the social media age, Gen Z can sympathize with the plight of Nixon. They feel like they’ve been attacked, ignored, and overlooked as well in many ways. They feel like they’re fighting against a massive political system that wants to keep them quiet. His resurgence in popularity is an attempt to use social media to tell the truth about a political figure who was defamed for decades. He has become relevant because he feels authentic in an age where the internet and rise of AI slop makes everything feel fake.”