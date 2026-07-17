THE NEW REPUBLIC DEESCALATES: Scott Bessent: A Deranged Leftist Attempted to Assassinate Me Shortly After I Became Secretary of the Treasury. The New Republic: Don’t You Understand You’re Forcing Us Lefties to Murder You?

I’m not at all happy to see TNR writing that a Trump official had his assassination attempt coming to him, but it is a step down for the far left publication, which in 2013, suggested that Obama shell the entire GOP congress:

When Russia faced a constitutional crisis in 1993, President Boris Yeltsin did what any good dictator would do — he had the military surround the White House and had tanks shell the upper floors as a demonstration of force, announcing to the press that “Fascist-communist armed rebellion in Moscow shall be suppressed within the shortest period.” It’s an efficient way to show who’s boss, and the folks at The New Republic seem like they’re warming up to the idea.

Back then, Jim Geraghty tweeted, “The New Republic: Your first choice for violent, authoritarian, eliminationist rhetoric!” Little has changed at the post-Marty Peretz TNR.

Related: Rubio Confronts an Epidemic of Left-Wing Violence and Extortion.