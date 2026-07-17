THE MOLOTOV–RIBBENTROP PACT IS BACK, JACK! DSA member says she has no problem supporting ‘secret Nazis’ under one condition:

Far-left podcaster Emma Vigeland raised eyebrows this month with her reaction to Maine oysterman Graham Platner’s political collapse.

Vigeland, a former Young Turks correspondent who now co-hosts The Majority Report With Sam Seder podcast, said on a separate Vox podcast that she doesn’t care if a progressive or socialist candidate has “Nazi” skeletons in their closet.

“I am wary of over-focusing on an individual’s personal character over their platform. You know, I’ve said this before. I don’t really care if say like Bernie Sanders or AOC go home and they’re a secret Nazi, but they go out and they vote for the right things. Like we’re talking about politicians…” the Democratic Socialists of America member said during the podcast, which published earlier in July.