BEEGE: Maine Dems Dump Rape-y Nazi and Get a Freak Parade.

I thought, since I love you all so much, I would set you up for the weekend first thing with a big old helping of the steaming Carnival Side Show tryout mess the Democratic Party of Maine held last night, cleverly disguised as the Maine Democrat U.S. Senate Debate.

Oh, the little dickens – they almost had us fooled. ALMOST.

And then these stellar individuals, like, opened their mouths, and poof! All of a sudden, a hairy, rapey, fake oystering Nazi MAKES PERFECT SENSE.

Oh, gosh, I can’t wait for you to meet them.

There were two back-to-back debates of a slate of four at a time, and some were just so darn memorable.

One of the sterling individuals on the stage was Shenna Bellows, Maine’s infamous Secretary of State. I say ‘infamous’ because you might remember her attempt to keep Trump off the Maine GOP primary ballot over the insurrection clause until crushed like a bug by SCOTUS.