OLIVE GARDEN NOW MORE SECURE THAN ELECTIONS:
Valid Photo I.D. for Olive Garden ✅
Valid Photo I.D. to Vote ❌ pic.twitter.com/TkgM1iwqwn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 17, 2026
OLIVE GARDEN NOW MORE SECURE THAN ELECTIONS:
Valid Photo I.D. for Olive Garden ✅
Valid Photo I.D. to Vote ❌ pic.twitter.com/TkgM1iwqwn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 17, 2026
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