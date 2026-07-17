FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: The Recreational Vehicle Is Not an Escape Vehicle. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn the wrong car for a quick getaway, how to piss off your local deputy, and what the Wyoming Tourism Board doesn’t want you to see.”
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