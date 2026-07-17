CYNICAL PUBLIUS: Something About England. “A few weeks back, I visited the United Kingdom (mostly England, with some time in Scotland) for the first time in almost a decade. Having been there many times before, I was excited to discover whether all of the horrific news of a swing to tyranny was true or false. Although I started in London for a cruise to Norway, I arrived days earlier so as to explore the heart of London and the countryside of southern England. When I travel internationally, I try to eschew the usual tourist experiences and instead dig into the social milieu of a place. What I found disturbed me. Not only are the reports of a “1984“-style police state true, but the issues of social class, which have always plagued England, have taken on a new and disturbing twist, which I believe will soon result in the wholesale destruction of one of the greatest civilizations ever to exist.”

It’s CP, so read the whole thing.

I’d just add that the birthplace of English liberty — the thing the Founders waged a Revolutionary War to protect here — has become something entirely else. The special relationship wasn’t built on a common language, but on that shared love of liberty.

The British don’t seem to share it any longer. Or at least not the ruling class and the foreigners they continue importing.