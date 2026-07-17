BIAS THROUGH OMISSION:
Exactly correct.
Still waiting for our shitbag media to do the Pulitzer-winning takedown on that.
(They won't. No Pulitzer up that alley) https://t.co/q2l2LTfXpl
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 17, 2026
The DNC-MSM refought 2016 and January 6 endlessly, but are “unexpectedly” not very curious about what happened to the entire world in March of 2020.’
UPDATE:
Did people forget every social media and media company banned a sitting President in 2020? https://t.co/tsejVuBoxh
— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 17, 2026