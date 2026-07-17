“THE DEEP STATE IS A MYTH,” THEY TOLD ME:
Who instructed this NSA employee to obfuscate CCP election interference and hide it from the President of the United States? pic.twitter.com/TETsSaTRAv
— Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) July 17, 2026
“THE DEEP STATE IS A MYTH,” THEY TOLD ME:
Who instructed this NSA employee to obfuscate CCP election interference and hide it from the President of the United States? pic.twitter.com/TETsSaTRAv
— Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) July 17, 2026
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