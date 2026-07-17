KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Another Week, Another Gropey Sleazebag Democrat. “Gallego also brings extra heaps of awful to the story. As Catherine goes on to note, he served divorce papers to his wife when she was very, very pregnant and, as we’re all aware, was Eric Swalwell’s defender wingman.”
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