WELCOME TO THE CLUB, LADIES: A Surge In Black Women Buying Guns Over the Past Decade Has Led to Mushrooming Social Gun Clubs That Go Way Beyond Target Practice.

Going by “FoxCee Washington” in her training mode, in homage to Pam Grier’s fierce film heroine, and often sporting a short curly white wig and thigh-high boots, she organizes “Brunch and Bullets” outings in Atlanta, Miami, and other cities.

They usually start with a tutorial on firearms fundamentals in her Sprinter party van on the way to a shooting range, where she shows her clients, many of them learning to shoot for the first time, how to handle and shoot semi-automatic pistols and rifles with confidence, while concentrating on making them feel comfortable.

“I like to focus on breath work before they even shoot,” she says. “I talk very softly, put my hand on their shoulder. A lot of men that I’ve trained with just put the gun in your hand and say, ‘Go for it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is not what women need, you know? We’ve got a lot of fear and trauma we’re dealing with. We need calm.’ And I’ve had so many amazing responses. Some women cry because they feel relieved.”