ACE OF SPADES: Leftwing Propaganda Found In Home of Suspected Murderer of Pro-Brexit Former Conservative MP — Despite UK Cops Previously Claiming There Was No Political Motive.

This is the woman whose murder leftists, and trannies in particular, were celebrating.

The police lied again, claiming that the motive may never be known.

The suspect in the alleged murder of Brexit warrior and former government minister Ann Widdecombe reportedly had far-left literature in his home, as police have been forced to belatedly admit that there may have been a political motive in last week’s killing.We’re getting a little more detail from police now from a statement given on the steps of Scotland Yard, with Counter Terrorism Police saying of the killing of Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe: “It is clear this was a targeted attack. We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation, and the motivation that sits behind that attack.” … Searches of the so-far publicly unidentified 28-year-old “white” male suspect reportedly revealed that he owned “Russian communist literature” and “items of political ideology” in his home.

The Lotus Eaters podcast pointed out the UK cops now routinely hide the race of a suspect — unless he’s white, in which case they repeat it endlessly, as they did here.

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They have little interest in stopping crime, but a great interest in stopping tweets.

The suspect had communist propaganda in his home — and specifically, Russian propaganda.