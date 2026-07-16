SEEMS LEGIT:
Taco Bell manager confident Cyclospora came from farmers market down the street. pic.twitter.com/NYUZle5Rkx
— U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 15, 2026
SEEMS LEGIT:
Taco Bell manager confident Cyclospora came from farmers market down the street. pic.twitter.com/NYUZle5Rkx
— U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 15, 2026
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