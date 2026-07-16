ONE MAN CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE…:
This is so cool!!! The power of social media🇺🇸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cHRokpozPm
— Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 16, 2026
…but it helps if he’s as cool as Freddy.
ONE MAN CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE…:
This is so cool!!! The power of social media🇺🇸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cHRokpozPm
— Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) July 16, 2026
…but it helps if he’s as cool as Freddy.
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