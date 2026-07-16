WELL SAID:
Trump is the most dynamic and effective president I’ve seen in over 40 years of watching politics. And even if I agreed with you, I’d still rather have the GOP in power at cocktail parties than demonic Democrats opening the border and butchering kids.
I’m fine with complaining… https://t.co/vtBpUCeykD
— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 15, 2026
“I’m fine with complaining about the GOP, even Trump. But this ‘why should we vote for them’ approach is suicide-by-killing-the-good-in-pursuit-of-perfect.”