WELL SAID:

Trump is the most dynamic and effective president I’ve seen in over 40 years of watching politics. And even if I agreed with you, I’d still rather have the GOP in power at cocktail parties than demonic Democrats opening the border and butchering kids.

I’m fine with complaining… https://t.co/vtBpUCeykD

— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 15, 2026