SMART:
.@POTUS announces that any American veteran who has driven a heavy truck for our military will soon be eligible for a Commercial Driver's License 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qen6VIk94Z
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2026
SMART:
.@POTUS announces that any American veteran who has driven a heavy truck for our military will soon be eligible for a Commercial Driver's License 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qen6VIk94Z
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2026
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