BUT WOULD HE CAUCUS WITH THE GOP TO KEEP THE MAJORITY? Fetterman draws red line for Democratic Party, says he would leave if it abandons Israel. “The warning comes the same day that over 100 House Democrats voted against sending more aid to Israel, though the amendment containing the proposal failed to pass because of wide Republican support.”
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