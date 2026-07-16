THAT’S THEIR FLOOR, NOT THEIR CEILING: Arizona Congressional Dem hopeful caught following OnlyFans, witchcraft accounts.

The official campaign Instagram account of Arizona Democratic congressional hopeful JoAnna Mendoza bizarrely followed multiple OnlyFans models, witchcraft accounts, and sexually explicit content producers.

Mendoza at one point followed a dozen accounts that frequently share sexually explicit content, including a transgender socialist who is known for sharing images of sex toys, according to screenshots of the follows taken and reviewed by The Post.

Her official Instagram account has nearly 12,000 followers and is following 1,230 users. She is still following several of the accounts in question.