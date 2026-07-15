BOMB CANADA, THE CASE FOR WAR: Welcome to America, Eh? Canadian Woman Allegedly Slaps Minor in Trump Gear, Ends Up in ICE Custody.

In this episode of “Play Stupid Leftist Games, Win Stupid Leftist Prizes: Canadian Edition”…

In the larger sense of today’s serious goings-on, this story is irrelevant. In the sense of the mind-crippling affliction of Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s not only a bit humorous; it’s also indicative of the unwarranted hubris of our leftist neighbors to the north.

A Canadian citizen seemingly thought the Jersey Shore Boardwalk was the perfect place to pick a fight with two minors who had the audacity to be dressed in “patriotic-colored” sweatpants featuring “Trump” and “ICE.” In America on Independence Day weekend, no less. Yeah, bad idea.

Yep, that was all it took to launch the poor TDS-riddled woman into an apoplectic fit to the point of physical assault. Police said she struck one of the girls in the face and body.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Kaitlyn E. Tracey didn’t just confront a group of girls on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk — she filmed herself doing it. You know, because if you’re going to make a stupid decision, you might as well document it for the evidence file.