BOMB CANADA, THE CASE FOR WAR: Welcome to America, Eh? Canadian Woman Allegedly Slaps Minor in Trump Gear, Ends Up in ICE Custody.
In this episode of “Play Stupid Leftist Games, Win Stupid Leftist Prizes: Canadian Edition”…
In the larger sense of today’s serious goings-on, this story is irrelevant. In the sense of the mind-crippling affliction of Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s not only a bit humorous; it’s also indicative of the unwarranted hubris of our leftist neighbors to the north.
A Canadian citizen seemingly thought the Jersey Shore Boardwalk was the perfect place to pick a fight with two minors who had the audacity to be dressed in “patriotic-colored” sweatpants featuring “Trump” and “ICE.” In America on Independence Day weekend, no less. Yeah, bad idea.
Yep, that was all it took to launch the poor TDS-riddled woman into an apoplectic fit to the point of physical assault. Police said she struck one of the girls in the face and body.
According to authorities, 33-year-old Kaitlyn E. Tracey didn’t just confront a group of girls on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk — she filmed herself doing it. You know, because if you’re going to make a stupid decision, you might as well document it for the evidence file.
Septum piercing rule remains undefeated:
Canadian woman slaps teen over Trump clothing on Jersey Shore boardwalk; now charged and in ICE custody https://t.co/dozeU9dsEE pic.twitter.com/vfO8ReidMd
— New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2026
Related:
Kinda pulls the rug out from under the whole immigration crackdown is racist thing.
So many preconceptions turned upside down! Here we were lo these many years under the misconception that Canadians are polite, affable, harmless, law-abiding folk, like embarrassingly so.
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 16, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
UPDATE: I hope we’re not too messianic, or a trifle too satanic, but we love to play the blue states:
Kaitlyn Tracey's husband has an art poster on his wall featuring small children with the text "1000 Virgins for Satan's Master."
What a creep. https://t.co/ftZB4Xm8tL pic.twitter.com/WCDV9zO4bQ
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2026