AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES SEINFELD: Florida woman receives unfortunate new license plate.
An elderly woman in Pompano Beach, Florida, is asking for a new license plate after receiving one with a combination of letters and numbers she finds inappropriate.
The license plate reads “SQZ A55,” but those numbers can be interpreted as letters, creating a message that has become a topic of conversation in her retirement community, especially among the men.
“I looked at it, and I said, ‘I don’t think so,'” Nancy Dello Stritto said.
She shared the plate with one of her 89-year-old neighbors, which added to the buzz around the community.
A 77-year-old woman is now speaking out after the state of Florida sent her a randomized license plate number that appears to read “squeeze ass.” pic.twitter.com/M3oqaPN4HH
— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2026
Cosmo Kramer could not be reached for comment: