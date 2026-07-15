AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES SEINFELD: Florida woman receives unfortunate new license plate.

An elderly woman in Pompano Beach, Florida, is asking for a new license plate after receiving one with a combination of letters and numbers she finds inappropriate.

The license plate reads “SQZ A55,” but those numbers can be interpreted as letters, creating a message that has become a topic of conversation in her retirement community, especially among the men.

“I looked at it, and I said, ‘I don’t think so,'” Nancy Dello Stritto said.

She shared the plate with one of her 89-year-old neighbors, which added to the buzz around the community.