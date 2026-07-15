WELL, YEAH: Critics cast doubt on Biden’s claims he personally wrote upcoming memoir.

Conservatives and other critics raised doubts about Biden’s claim that he’d written the book, which is called “Promise Me, America.”

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt said that Biden couldn’t write his own name, so he’s not writing books, referring to Biden’s reported use of the autopen to sign documents.

“Politicians write books to launder money. Nobody wants to read this, but the corrupt NGOs he provided for as President will buy up 100K copies and burn ’em to hold up their end of the bribes,” Pratt said on X.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also chimed in, asking, “How many chapters are about your time hiding in the basement while someone else ran the White House?”

Conservative commentator Steve Guest said, “The first lie of Joe Biden’s book launch: ‘I’ve written a book.'”