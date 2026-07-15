“THE CNN STRATEGY:”
Correct.
A BLM leader, who I knew from Occupy the Hood back in the day, once frankly admitted this to me. Hamas calls it "the CNN strategy." https://t.co/Jkpeq1Z2Pu
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 15, 2026
“THE CNN STRATEGY:”
Correct.
A BLM leader, who I knew from Occupy the Hood back in the day, once frankly admitted this to me. Hamas calls it "the CNN strategy." https://t.co/Jkpeq1Z2Pu
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 15, 2026
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