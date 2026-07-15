CCP TOOL: Trump blasts Hochul over data center moratorium.

Hochul imposed a one-year moratorium on new data centers this month as national backlash to their explosive growth has increased in recent months. Trump, for his part, expressed support for data centers and encouraged states to embrace them.

“One of the biggest Driving Forces in the Future for Jobs, are Data Centers. They are big, strong, bold, and Money Machines for the State in which they are built. Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all Data Centers being built, or to be built, in New York State,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“These Companies are now being sought in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Arizona, and many other States. Both the Taxes and the Jobs amount to LIQUID GOLD!” he added. “New York State has made a terrible decision. All of this Income, and other Benefits, will be going to Red States, and some Blue, where Data Centers are sought as Cash Cows, with Lower Taxes and Record Setting Jobs.”

“They must pay for their own Water and Power, and any leftover goes back to the State and local Community. Data Centers are tremendous WINS for the States and Communities that are lucky enough to get them,” he added. “New York should change its Policy, IMMEDIATELY.”