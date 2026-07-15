JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES HE HAS “WRITTEN A BOOK” ABOUT HIS TIME AS PRESIDENT: (I can’t wait to color* mine in).

I’m sure all of Joe Biden’s 81 million enthusiastic voters who totally exist are excited about this. Well, at least the five or six dozen of them that can read. Joe Biden has “written” a book.

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

A whole lot of edits in the video, and it still required subtitles to make out what Sundown Joe is mumbling:

Is there a cut in these two minutes that lasts longer than three seconds? Even with the quick cuts and splashy video clips, Biden barely sounds coherent at times. It looks very much like the 2024 campaign did – another attempt by the Bidens to extend their business plan and revenue sources long after their only product had gone past its shelf date.

At the Spectator, “Cockburn” asks: Who wants to read Joe Biden’s presidential memoir?

Cockburn can’t help but feel for the elder statesman, dragging himself trembling to the coalface once more. While the video attempts to show an honorable past leader reflecting on America, it instead comes across as a Hail Mary to redeem Biden’s image. There is reason to be suspicious of such an agenda, at a time when the 46th president is battling metastatic prostate cancer. Biden’s book follows memoirs from his son Hunter, Beautiful Things, and wife Jill, View from the East Wing. Is Sleepy Joe being pushed to publish by his relatives, in order to keep the Biden family gravy train rolling? Time and time again, the spotlight seems to do Biden more harm than good. Cockburn will watch the former president’s fall press tour through his fingers.

Of course, nobody wants to read Biden’s memoir, but it’s a useful money laundering exercise:

This guy couldn't even sign his own name. He's not writing books. LMAO Politicians write books to launder money. Nobody wants to read this, but the corrupt NGOs he provided for as President will buy up 100K copies and burn 'em to hold up their end of the bribes. https://t.co/kMaFbyfjDc — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

* No need to wait — the Joe Biden coloring book was published six years ago. Its cover image and subtitle look even more ironic now that we’ve survived the “moderate” Biden (p)residency than they did back in the summer of 2020: