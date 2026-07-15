TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Pass the Popcorn! Dems Will Be Thrilled by the Timing of Biden’s Upcoming Memoir.

Incredible to watch this video and remember that Biden and his team fought for him to serve a second term. This is a recorded video, no doubt with multiple takes, and in the finished product he can barely speak https://t.co/PguoTKwd8O

A tweet Joe didn't write on a book he didn't author about a presidency he didn't attend. https://t.co/msVgeEk8Ll

The ghost of Jim Wright smiles:

This guy couldn't even sign his own name. He's not writing books. LMAO

Politicians write books to launder money. Nobody wants to read this, but the corrupt NGOs he provided for as President will buy up 100K copies and burn 'em to hold up their end of the bribes. https://t.co/kMaFbyfjDc

— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026