DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOE:
Elite Pakistani bomb disposal squad operator killed while defusing IED, after Chinese bomb defusal kit turned out be fake.
— WLVN (@TheLegateIN) July 14, 2026
DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOE:
Elite Pakistani bomb disposal squad operator killed while defusing IED, after Chinese bomb defusal kit turned out be fake.
— WLVN (@TheLegateIN) July 14, 2026
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