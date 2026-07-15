I’M EXPECTING A CONTROLLED EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM: Here’s What’s Riding on Thursday’s Starship Flight Test. “There is so much more riding on Starship Flight Test 13 than the first 20 functional Starlink V3 satellites, which are designed to deliver fiber-like internet speeds anywhere on land, air, or sea.”
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