DISPATCHES FROM THE OCCUPIED ZONES:
The end result of social transformation without representation. https://t.co/FdUzCJxZDr
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 15, 2026
DISPATCHES FROM THE OCCUPIED ZONES:
The end result of social transformation without representation. https://t.co/FdUzCJxZDr
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 15, 2026
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