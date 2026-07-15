MATT YGLESIAS, LOL:
Matthew Yglesias apparently has no idea how AI works and where it gets its “views” from. https://t.co/bTEJzWXViI
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2026
MATT YGLESIAS, LOL:
Matthew Yglesias apparently has no idea how AI works and where it gets its “views” from. https://t.co/bTEJzWXViI
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2026
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