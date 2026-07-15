I DUNNO, I’D BE TAKING MY KID TO SCHOOL BEFORE FULL SUNRISE FOR ALMOST THREE MONTHS OUT OF THE YEAR: The House Finally Sees the Light on Daylight Saving Time. “The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that would keep the U.S. on daylight saving time. H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, passed by an impressive margin for legislation these days.”
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