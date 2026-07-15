RESHAPING THE MIDDLE EAST, THE MAGA WAY:

Behind the phrase: Chevron negotiating to take over oilfield assets previously run by Russia's Lukoil, HKN Energy targeting 140,000 barrels a… pic.twitter.com/YZlnGf230p

That is how Trump teased what is coming out of today's meetings with Iraq's prime minister.

More:

Behind the phrase: Chevron negotiating to take over oilfield assets previously run by Russia’s Lukoil, HKN Energy targeting 140,000 barrels a day at the Hamrin field, and Halliburton managing the Bin Omar and Sinbad fields in the south.

The stated reason: diversify away from Hormuz risk and away from Chinese and Russian dominance in Iraqi energy, with new pipeline routes planned through Turkey to the Mediterranean.

This is the American energy leverage thesis playing out in crude and infrastructure now, not just gas.