JIM TREACHER: Is Haley Stevens for Real?

In the Senate primary, Michigan Democrats have a choice between a candidate who wants to abolish prisons and campaigns with Hasan Piker and whatever Haley Stevens is doing. pic.twitter.com/UqZeXy2BoA

That clip is going around today, and a bunch of meanies are already comparing her to Pat. You know, It’s Pat. You’re not sure if it’s a man or a woman. Or Matt Foley, the motivational speaker who “lives in a van down by the river!” She does sound like she’s in a Saturday Night Live sketch of some sort. Back when it was still funny.

She kinda reminds me of a grown-up Little Rascal. “Hey kids, let’s put on a show!” And no, I’m not old enough to remember the original Little Rascals from the ‘30s. I’m only old enough to remember the syndicated reruns in the ‘70s.

At least this woman isn’t Abdul El-Sayed, her opponent in the primary. I haven’t really talked about that guy much, but the more I learn about him, the less I like him.

Stevens supports Israel, and El-Sayed does not. Huh. Weird. The terrorist sympathizer isn’t a fan of the Jews. (And yes, I know not all Muslims sympathize with terrorists. Just the ones running for public office these days.)

So this lady is the establishment candidate, and he’s the commie terrorist candidate. If you made me pick one, I’m going with Stevens every time. At least she’s not a Jew-hating communist.

And she seems like she’d be fun to party with. Which candidate would you want to have a beer bong with?