DISPATCHES FROM THE DOOM GOBLIN: Greta Thunberg joins Berlin protest wearing ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt.

Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg appeared at a protest in Berlin on Saturday wearing a T-shirt reading “Yalla Intifada,” as demonstrators rallied outside German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall’s new ammunition factory. Thunberg joined protesters organized by the Berlin Alliance Against Arms Production outside Rheinmetall’s Berlin-Wedding plant, where production lines are being converted from civilian automotive parts to steel casings for 155-mm artillery shells. “Greta Thunberg attended a protest wearing a ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement said on Monday. “The slogan combines the Arabic word for ‘let’s go’ and Intifada, terror campaigns that killed thousands of people.”

And she wore this t-shirt in Berlin, huh?

So is anybody who lionized this kid for being the Joan of Arc of climate change going to say anything about the fact that she switched to the Gaza attention train so seamlessly? If you’re a serious climate activist or if you’re a serious Israel critic, I kinda think her schtick… https://t.co/ADpkMola3b — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 14, 2026

Tweet concludes, “I kinda think her schtick should embarrass you. Because it highlights the mimetic faddishness of both causes.”

Not to mention where both causes originally intersected: Rupert Darwall on the Alarming Roots of Environmentalism.