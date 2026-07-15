KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Gavin Newsom Really Doesn’t Want to Be President. “California has suffered so much under Newsom’s rule because no politician in America embraced the opportunity to become a tyrant during the pandemic like he did. Once he got a taste for it, he never let up. The supermajority Democrats in Sacramento are merely puppets who do his bidding.”
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